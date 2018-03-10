No driver has figured out ISM Raceway quite like Kevin Harvick and the Stewart-Haas Racing driver put his best foot forward in Saturday's opening practice.

The eight-time winner was fastest in the first practice session of the day with a lap of 134.806mph. But he was matched by Chase Elliott, who posted an identical speed. Kyle Busch (134.655mph), Brad Keselowski (134.559mph), and Denny Hamlin (134.424mph) completed the top five.

Related Stories Related Stories Nascar

There were no incidents in the 50-minute session.

Rounding out the top 10 were defending race winner Ryan Newman (134.389mph), polesitter Martin Truex Jr. (134.323mph), Jimmie Johnson (134.238mph), Joey Logano (134.218mph) and Kyle Larson (134.188mph).

Thirty-six of the 37 cars who will start tomorrow's race participated in the session. Jeffrey Earnhardt did not get on track, and will be in a backup car after crashing in Friday's qualifying session.

NEXT UP: Final practice at 2:30 p.m. ET