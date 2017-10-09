William Byron felt like he was in an alternate universe.



In the Grand Ballroom of the Charlotte Convention Center late last week, the 19-year-old joined his Hendrick Motorsports teammates to formally unveil 2018's driver lineup and Daytona 500 paint schemes. Byron was introduced alongside four-time champion Jeff Gordon, who made the car Byron will drive next year famous.



Byron waved for the cameras and fans as he made the walk from stage left to take his place next to the No. 24 Chevrolet. And in a room illuminated by glow sticks that had been handed out and the spotlights focused on the stage, Byron radiated excitement.



"It's been cool," Bryon said moments after the festivities wrapped up. "This is something out of a video game, it feels like. Feels like one of those cool press conferences you see on one of those Madden games. It's funny to be a part of it and see all the cars.



"When I saw the 24, it was cool. The blue... blue has always been part of my career, and to carry that on with them is going to be really cool."



Not only is Byron's Axalta car an elaborate shade of blue, its design features an iconic look from years past: flames. Taking it all in, Byron admitted his future is starting to feel more real.



"Jeff was telling me, welcome to the big leagues," Byron said. "This is pretty cool. I'm not going to have a chance to probably do this again, so I'm definitely trying to enjoy it."





For as fun as the night was, however, there is still over a month left in the season, and another four Xfinity Series races – and a championship – to try to win before he moves into Cup.



The first round wasn't the best for Byron, but he easily advanced to the Round of 8. Along with his JR Motorsports teammates, he remains one of the title favorites. Following Saturday night's elimination race, Byron goes into the next round as the top seed.



Keeping his focus on the big picture hasn't been as hard as one would think. Sure, it seemed overwhelming for Byron at first between announcements, obligations and attending various Cup races in addition to his Saturday job. But in recent weeks, things have settled down. Being surrounded by quality people at both JRM and HMS has helped, and Byron desperately wants to finish out the year on a high note, acknowledging how much Rick Hendrick also wants to see him win.



Hendrick will move Byron to the Cup Series at 20 years old, following just a year each in the Camping World Truck and Xfinity Series. So, there must be some part of Byron thinking he needs to win the championship to validate Hendrick's decision, right?



"Winning races and being competitive is the biggest thing," he says. "I guess they saw that in me, and fortunately they moved me up and gave me this opportunity, which I'm just extremely thankful for."

"I think it'd be a great bonus and a great thing for our sponsors and the team. Really, it's just something I really want myself, because I haven't won a championship at a national level yet. Had a good opportunity last year, but we want to finish this year strong and be able to put that up on the wall and be proud of it."

Then William Byron's new reality will hit him full force.