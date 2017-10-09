Second place is becoming a habit of Chase Elliott's.

For the second consecutive week and fourth time this season, the Hendrick Motorsports sophomore was the runner-up in a Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race. It is the sixth time in Elliott's career in which he has finished second. Sunday at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Elliott had nothing for race winner Martin Truex Jr. after charging into the familiar spot on an overtime restart.

"We needed to be a little better in the middle stage and not lose so much track position," he said. "That was where Martin came on and got his track position and we lost ours, and it was just hard to get all of it back there toward the end.

"It was a hard-fought day and really, from where we were in those middle stages, I was proud of the way we fought back and were able to get back to the front.

"It's frustrating to run like this. We're definitely tired of running second. But, if we keep running like we are, hopefully, the opportunities will be there."

Elliott is in good company, though. Here are some other drivers who finished second six times before earning their first NASCAR win.

Marvin Panch: won at Montgomery Speedway in 1956

Glen Wood: won at Bowman Gray in 1960

Mark Martin: won through at Rockingham Speedway in 1989

Kasey Kahne: won at Richmond in 2005

Fortunately for Elliott, he still has some ways to go before he becomes the driver with the most second-place finishes in history. That honor belongs to James Hylton, who finished second 12 times before his first victory at Richmond in 1970.