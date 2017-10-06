Las Vegas natives in the NASCAR garage are coming together to support a city overcome with tragedy.

In a release sent out Friday afternoon before activities began at Charlotte Motor Speedway, GMS Racing Xfinity Series racer Spencer Gallagher stated the following:

"As a Las Vegas native, I was heartbroken to learn of the events that occurred Sunday night. The shine of a city so vibrant with life and love was suddenly dulled in the blink of an eye. Being away from the city that I love, I couldn't help but think of others within the racing community that were feeling the same affects. Joined together with my fellow Nevadans – Kurt and Kyle Busch, Brendan Gaughan, Noah Gragson and Jamie Little – we devopled a way for everyone to assist in the efforts of repairing the city's morale.

"We are asking the NASCAR family to come together and help the great city of Las Vegas by visiting DriversForVegas.com to purchase a shirt or sticker, or simply make a donation. Las Vegas has always been there for and supported us, and this is a great opportunity for us to give back and be there for them."

It was Sunday night when Stephen Paddock fired into the crowd attending the Route 91 Harvest Festival from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel. Fifty-eight people were killed and nearly 500 others were injured.

DriverForVegas.com merchandise purchases will support the victims and their families. Per the release, there has also been a partnership established with Las Vegas-based Zappos and all profits will be donated to the Support Las Vegas campaign benefitting the Direct Impact Fund. Zappos will also match 100 percent of the donations up to $1,000,000.

"It was horrific what happened in our hometown and we all send our thoughts and prayers to everyone affected by the tragedy in Las Vegas," said Kurt Busch. "It really hit home to all of us and as Nevada natives we hope everyone supports our efforts."

Said Kyle Busch, "Like most Americans, I was devastated to hear about Sunday's tragic events in my hometown. As a group of racers from Las Vegas, we wanted to find a way for ourselves, along with our race fans, to help the victims and families of this unthinkable act."

Brendan Gaughan will be running a special hood on his No. 62 in the Xfinity Series race Saturday afternoon. It reads Las Vegas in big letters followed by #VegasStrong.

"I've always considered myself lucky to be born and raised in what I t4ll everyone is the greatest city on Earth," said Gaughan. "Seeing the outpouring of love and charity from all over the world helps restore my faith in humanity. With so many NASCAR drivers from Las Vegas, I feel like it's the least we can do to ask our racing community to band together in helping those who have been affected by this tragedy. Thank you to all those who have already helped. I have never been more proud to say that I am #VegasStrong."

From Camping World Truck Series racer Noah Gragson: "Although I moved to North Carolina to pursue my racing career, Las Vegas will always be my home. When I heard about this horrible tragedy, not only did I think about my family and friends who still live there, but all of the visitors who make our city one of the best in the world. I immediately wanted to do something to help, but it took a few days to even wrap my head around what happened. When Spencer called me with this idea, I was all in to help do anything to try to heal our community."

From Fox NASCAR pit reporter Jamie Little: "As a Las Vegas native and current resident of this great city, my heart broke when I saw the massacre that happened on our soil. All I could do was think of ways to help and to give back. This is a great initiative that Spencer has started. Our Las Vegas NASCAR contingent is small but we're mighty. All of us, along with your help, will give to the families and victims involved and help lift some of the burden they have endured."