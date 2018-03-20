Pippa Mann's long-expected return to the Indy 500 with Dale Coyne Racing has been confirmed, with the Brit to drive the team's fourth entry in May.



The 34-year-old will be going for her seventh start at the Speedway, and this year will be the sixth-consecutive time she's driven for Coyne. Last year was her best finish of 17th after starting 28th. She joins Sebastien Bourdais, Conor Daly and Pietro Fittipaldi in the Honda-powered lineup.



"I want to thank Dale and Gail Coyne for once again giving me this opportunity to pilot one of their entries this May," said Mann, who will be driving the Donate Life Indiana Special. "This will be my sixth year with Dale Coyne Racing, and I'm truly grateful that they allow me to do this every year."

In her role as a spokesperson for Donate Life Indiana (DLI), Mann seeks to increase awareness for the organization's youth education initiatives in Indiana which highlights organ, tissue and eye donor registration. She will be going into schools speaking to students and teachers and educating them on the importance of organ, eye and tissue donation and transplantation as well as driver's education classes.